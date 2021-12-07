BELTON — Services for Ingrid Erika Wolf Faglie, 79, of Belton will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.
The body was cremated.
Mrs. Faglie died Wednesday, Dec. 1.
She was born July 15, 1942, in Mannheim, Germany, to Johan and Irmgard Wolf. She immigrated to the U.S. in 1963, ultimately settling in Belton. She married Lonnie Faglie in May 1969.
Survivors include her husband; four children, Thomas, Janie, Marie and Michael; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.