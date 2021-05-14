Ronald Joe Conn
Graveside services for Ronald Joe Conn, 75, of Belton, Texas will be May 15, 2021 at 11 am at Bellwood Memorial Park.
Mr. Conn died May 1, 2021 at his residence in Belton, Texas. Ronald was born March 15, 1946 in Killeen, Texas.
He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Garcia Conn and sister, Linda Conn Ferrara and husband Tommy of Allen, Texas; a brother, Robert Conn and wife Cindy Anderson of Montgomery, Texas; brother-in-law Tim Allen of Oenaville, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Hermina (Faltesek) Conn; sister, Gloria Conn Allen of Oenaville, Texas.
Ronald worked as an electrician in Temple, Texas and was retired at the time of his death.
Ronald was nick-named by his friends, “Rock”. He loved to camp, go bowling, and build and fly model airplanes. Ronald was loved by many and will be missed for his quiet and strong demeanor.
Thank you to BSWH Hospice and family members for their help and care.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to BSWH Hospice. If you’d like to make your gift via check, please make it out to Baylor Scott & White Central Texas Foundation and mail it to 2401 S. 31st Street, MS-20-5103, Temple, TX 76508. In the memo line write, “In Memory of Ronald Joe Conn”.
