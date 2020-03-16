BELTON — Services for Jimmie Darlene Lea, 90, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Wednesday in Woodlawn Cemetery in Timpson with Rick Fletcher officiating.
Mrs. Lea died Sunday, March 15, at a Belton nursing home.
She was born Dec. 26, 1929, in the Weaver community. She married Robert Lea in 1948. She worked as an office assistant for various companies.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a son, Don Edward Lea.
Survivors include a daughter, Janis Lynn Byrd of Temple; a son, Russell Wayne Lea of Salado; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.