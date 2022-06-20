KELLER — Services for Dixie Lee Latham Smythe, 76, of Keller will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Lucas Funeral Home in Keller.
Burial will be 10 a.m. Friday in Holland Cemetery.
Mrs. Smythe died Saturday, June 18, at her residence.
She was born Oct. 17, 1945, in Temple to R.B. and Maye Latham. She married Ronnie Smythe on June 8, 1963.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a son, Ron Smythe; a daughter, Stacy Blevins; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.