ROSEBUD — Services for James Howard Riley, 77, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud with the Rev. Don Fulton officiating.
Burial will be in Powers Chapel Cemetery near Rosebud.
Mr. Riley died Friday, Aug. 19, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Sept. 25, 1944, in Dallas to Howard James and Dorothy Louise Taylor Riley. He lived most of his life in the Temple area. He married Nora Kelsey on Sept. 19, 1982. He was the owner of West Lake Carpets in Temple.
He was preceded in death by a great-grandchild.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; seven sons, Richard S. Riley and Mark Hayward, both of Temple, Timothy Broome, Richard Broome and David Robertson, all of Dallas, Donny Hayward of Nolanville and Henry B. Perkins of Chugiak, Alaska; two daughters, DeeDee Cheatam of Austin and Donna Loftin of Bruceville-Eddy; a brother, Mike Zvolanek of Frisco; a sister, Cathy Whitis of Belton; 14 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.