Services for Walter Anderson Jr., 74, of Temple will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Wayman Chapel A.M.E. Church in Temple.
Burial will be 9 a.m. Monday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Anderson, died Monday, Aug. 15, in Temple.
He was born July 27, 1948, in Austin to Walter Sr. and Drucilla Bostick Anderson. He was a member of Grant Chapel A.M.E. Church in Austin, where he was active with the Sunbeam choir and the youth department. He graduated from L.C. Anderson High School in 1966 and attended Paul Quinn College in Waco. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He married Claudette West.
Survivors include a son, Walter Anderson III; a daughter, Niekya Anderson; seven sisters, Marian Russell, Bishop Claudia Ford, Barbara McMurray, Karen Riley, Priscilla Conner, Aquilla Anderson and Yolanda Anderson; and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple is in charge of arrangements.