Patricia Ann Lewis
Patricia Ann Lewis, age 84, of Temple died Sunday, February 13th, in a long term care facility. She was born April 10, 1937 to James (Jimmy) and Mildred Cook Faulkner in Temple and was a lifelong resident of the Temple area. She graduated from Temple High School in 1955 and from Temple Junior College in 1957. She married Charles (Buddy) Lewis on June 1, 1957 in her parents’ home in Temple and enjoyed over 60 years of marriage until his death in 2018. She worked as a secretary for Griggs Equipment in Belton from 1957 to 1965 before starting a family. She was a homemaker for many years before returning to the workforce in 1986 as a secretary in the administration office for Temple ISD. She retired from that position in 2005.
Her life was one of service and sacrifice to her husband and family. She managed the home and children while her husband managed the farm. She was a staunch supporter of education, actively volunteering in the PTA for many years and following her children and grandchildren all over Texas to watch their extracurricular activities. She loved to cook, travel, play 42, do puzzles, watch game shows and brag about her grandchildren. She was a member of the Western Hills Church of Christ.
She is survived by her three daughters, Debbie Lewis of Temple, Amy Lewis of Temple, and Stacy Bender and husband Lee of Abernathy; six grandchildren, Heather Smith, Kaylee Lewis and Dalton Lewis, all of Temple and Trae, Seth and Clara Bender of Abernathy; one great-grandchild Izabella Yung; and one sister, Mildred Wedel of Fort Worth. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her son, Gregory Charles Lewis; and one grandson, Stephen Charles Lewis.
Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Wednesday, February 16th at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple. Graveside services will be held at the Oenaville Cemetery at 2 pm on Thursday, February 17th.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Cornerstone Gardens who took excellent care of our mother in her last few months.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Troy High School FFA or Athletic Department, P.O. Box 409, Troy, Texas 76579.
Paid Obituary