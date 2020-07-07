Services for Jared W. “Jed” Olcott, 70, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Christ Episcopal Church in Temple with the Rev. Janice Krause officiating.
Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va.
Mr. Olcott died June 24 at a local care center.
He was born July 13, 1949, in Mexico City to William Jared and Gene Alice Wilbur Olcott. He attended Grafton School in Virginia, Arizona Ranch School in Tucson, Ariz., and Tennessee College in Tennessee. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He married Carol Kay Clark on Sept. 1, 1984, in Emporia, Kan. He worked for Amtrak in San Antonio, Newton, Kan., Dodge City, Kan., Garden City, Kan., Austin and Temple. He was a member of Christ Episcopal Church.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; his mother of Temple; and a step-sister, Sue Keenan of Chicago.
Memorials may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, 300 N. Main St., Temple, TX 76501; or to the Bell County Animal Shelter, 2509 S. Loop 121, Belton, TX 76513.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.