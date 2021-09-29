BELTON — Services for Piper Dawn Ferch, 43, of Killeen will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Ferch died Wednesday, Sept. 1, at a local hospital.
She was born March 6, 1978 in Canyon. She worked as a teacher’s assistant in special education for Killeen ISD. She attended Destiny World Outreach Center in Killeen.
Survivors include three sons, Michael Ferch, Raphael Ferch and Angel Ferch, all of Killeen; a daughter, Ariel Ferch of Killeen; her mother, Shirley A. Parr of Killeen; and a brother, Roscoe W. Parr III of Killeen.
Crotty Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.