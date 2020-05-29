CAMERON — Services for Marilyn H. Tidwell, 62, of Cameron will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Cameron Rest Cemetery.
Ms. Tidwell died Wednesday, May 20, in West Palm Beach, Fla.
She was born Sept. 11, 1957, to L.V. Sr. and Dora Ruth Henderson Miller. She attended C.H. Yoe High School in Cameron. She attended Temple College. She worked as a bank teller in Florida and an insurance agent in Texas.
Survivors include a daughter, Kimbley Lorane “Peanut” Miller; five brothers, John L. Melton, James E. Melton, Quincy Miller, Marvin Miller and Clarence Miller; three sisters, Christine Howard, Deloris Melton and Sandra Haynes; two grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.