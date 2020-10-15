BELTON —Sara Esquivel Cortez, 77, of Temple died Monday, Oct. 12, at a local hospital.
She was born Dec. 13, 1942, in Olmito to Carlota and Jose Esquivel.
Survivors include two sons, Charlie Cortez and Paul Cortez, both of Houston; a daughter, Sherry Garcia of Belton; four brothers, Samuel Esquivel of Pasadena, Jose Esquivel of Houston, Guadalupe Esquivel of Longveiw and Santos Esquivel of Olmito; two sisters, Ceilia Esquivel-Arellano of Houston and Ziolia E. Abrego of Lansing, Mich.; and nine grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-6 p.m. Saturday at Crotty Funeral Home in Belton.