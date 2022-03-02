CAMERON — Services for Steve Nelson Lynch, 70, of Temple and formerly of Cameron will be 11 a.m. Friday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be at a later date.
Mr. Lynch died Sunday, Feb. 27, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 19, 1951, in Cameron to Sam A. and Joyce Jearine Mode Lynch. He served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He worked in the construction industry.
Survivors include a son, Eric Nelson Lynch of Amarillo; a daughter, Kerra Ann Hudson of Colorado; two sisters, Sandra Buck of New Braunfels and Normarie Lynch Thorpe of Oklahoma; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.