Services for Ray Davis, 70, of Holland are pending with Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Davis died Thursday, May 14, at a local hospital.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Updated: May 15, 2020 @ 8:43 pm
