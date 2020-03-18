On July 29, 1938, Norma “Dene” Moore Horn Lee entered this world delighting her parents, Leonard Harmon Moore and Naomi Dene Lewis Moore. She already had an older sister, Martha “Jane”. Ten years later, a brother came to the family, Leonard Jr. She attended Temple schools and graduated from THS in 1956. In her early teen years, she suffered from polio. She had to work hard to regain the strength in her arm and torso. This new found strength helped her physically but also mentally taught her resilience and self-confidence. She started college at Temple Jr College and fell in love with stage acting there. She transferred from TJC and followed with a Bachelors in Education at Bethany Nazarene College in Bethany, Oklahoma. She got a teaching job in Missouri but came back home and soon married Ted Horn in 1961. They began their family in Temple with two daughters, Natalie Dene and Teddie Jane Horn. Although her marriage ended, she still had the skill and determination to raise two young daughters with little help in the 60’s. Dene was married briefly to Harwood Lee in 1986. Dene passed peacefully in her bed on Thursday, March 12 at 11:29 am, with Teddie and Natalie by her side.
Dene taught 3rd grade at Reagan Elementary for many years. She continued her education at Prairie View A&M where she received her Master’s degree in Counseling. Afterwards, she became the Compensatory Program Specialist for TISD until she retired at age 65, 39 years. Dene was a member of Gamma Iota Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa Teacher’s Sorority. She served as President of Texas State Teachers Association Local Chapter and was on the Legislative Committee for many years. She was also a member of the Association of Compensatory Educators of Texas. Dene loved our Lord Jesus and was a member of First Church of the Nazarene where she served as Sunday school teacher. She also volunteered for the Mother’s March of Dimes year after year. This charity was there when she was recovering from polio. Dene made sure she did her part so that other children could be helped as well. Dene also donated her time and talents to Temple Civic Theater. Her favorite charity was her family. We were all blessed by her goodness.
Dene is preceded in death by her parents and her sister.
She had morals. She was wise and witty. She did the right thing consistently She loved jokes. She loved ice cream. She was a Christian. She loved her family. She was generous with her love, her time, herself and her credit card. She didn’t believe in tough love. She believed in unconditional love. She believed in the joy of Christmas with massive piles of gifts and food for her family and friends. She loved and believed in her coworkers, children, learning, her town, and her friends. She taught many of us right from wrong. She toed the line. She was prompt. She made the most of her life. She had that smile! She loved all of you. She passes in peace to fly with the angels. She goes with our love and respect surrounding her.
Dene is survived by her brother Lynn Moore of Temple; her daughter Natalie and husband Chuck Thorp of Dripping Springs; her daughter Teddie Mersiovsky of Temple; her granddaughters Cassidy Thorp, Taylor Thorp, and Mattie Zane Mersiovsky; her brother-in-law Ken Lewis of Cleburne; her nieces and nephews Kevin and Theresa Lewis of Rockwall, Sara, Stephen and Sawyer Fleming of San Antonio, Ki Moore, Kalob Moore, Zackary Taylor, Nathan Grimes, Camden Moore, Randall Moore, and Faith Moore, all from the Temple area, Kelli Moore, and Ava Cato of Houston, Michelle Moore of Round Rock, and many other wonderful cousins and friends who will miss her terribly.
Special thanks to Dr Barber, Sally Brown, Nyisha, Chaplain Carl, Rosie and the rest of the beautiful people at New Century Hospice.
If you are unable to join us for the services, we ask you to go online to share your memories, comments about Dene. CrawfordBowers.org
Visitation will be Thursday March 19, 2020, from 6 to 8 pm at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, Temple, Texas.
Funeral Services will be Friday March 20, 2020 at 11:00 am at Crawford-Bowers Funeral home, Temple, Texas with burial to follow at Pendleton Cemetery.