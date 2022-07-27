BELTON — Services for Lester Carl Love I, 76, of Atlus, Ark., will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Goodwill Baptist Church in Temple.
BELTON — Services for Lester Carl Love I, 76, of Atlus, Ark., will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Goodwill Baptist Church in Temple.
Mr. Love died Sunday, July 17, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 25, 1946, in Cedar Valley.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.