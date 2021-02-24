Services for Richard Gary “Rick” Miller, 64, of Gatesville are pending with Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple.
Mr. Miller died Friday, Feb. 19, at a local hospital.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Purchase a Subscription
to continue reading.
Cloudy in the morning with scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 56F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Thunderstorms. Storms may produce some hail. Low 47F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: February 25, 2021 @ 12:50 am
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.