Beverly Ann Kopriva
Beverly Ann Kopriva, age 82, of Temple, Texas passed away on Thursday February 13, 2020 at the Senior Care of Weston Inn. Beverly was born October 8, 1937 in Greeley, Colorado to James and Mina Kennedy.
She is preceeded in deathly by her parents and her daughter Denise Gail Kopriva of Lubbock.
Beverly is survived by her son, Walter Jr. and wife DeeAnn Kopriva of Lubbock, TX, a son, Jeffrey Kopriva of Temple, TX a granddaughter Abbye Kopriva of Lubbock and a grandson, Zachary Kopriva and wife Lindsey of Lubbock, TX, one great-granddaughter Beckett Denise Kopriva of Lubbock and several nieces and nephews in the Temple and surrounding areas and former husband Walter Kopriva Sr. of Temple.
Those also remembered are long time neighbors, Allan and Anne Lueck, Jerry and Karen Bruckbauer, Karen Greeson and Belle, and Janice Vance.
A special thanks to all the caring friends and staff at Senior Care of Weston Inn and the caring staff at Bluebonnet Home Care and Hospice.
A celebration of life for Beverly will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 4:00 PM
to 6:00 PM at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, Temple, Texas.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerstemple.com for the Kopriva family.
Paid Obituary