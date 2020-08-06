Services for Mary Helen Collins, 92, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Collins died Tuesday, Aug. 4.
She was born April 26, 1928, in Temple to Lee and Margaret Gilliam. She worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Co.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Collins; two sons, Michael “Mickey” Collins and Laurence “Larry” Collins; and a grandchild.
Survivors include a daughter, Evelyn “Lynn” Killen; a stepson, Russell Collins; a brother, Andy Gilliam; six grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be available today at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple during normal business hours due to COVID-19 precautions.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any charity or to The Friends of the Temple Public Library.