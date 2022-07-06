Esther Jarolik Haverland
Esther Jarolik Haverland, age 90, of Troy, Texas (formerly of Temple, Texas) passed away July 1, 2022 at home surrounded by her loved ones. Esther was born November 30, 1931 in Holland, Texas to Joe and Louise Jarolik. A family celebration of life will be held at a later time in Galveston, Texas.
Esther attended Holland ISD. She married the love of her life, Emil Haverland on June 25, 1949. Together they had two sons and two daughters: Robert Haverland, Sr., Larry Haverland, Linda Rance and Sharon Trompler. They made a home in Temple, Texas where they lived for 41 years. Esther started her printing career at Greshams and then transferred to American Printing, where she completed 50 years of employment until her retirement at the age of 80. Esther enjoyed her trips to the beach in Galveston, BINGO, casino’s, gardening and most of all spending time with her family and friends. Esther was always the life of the party, with a huge smile and a laugh for all.
She is preceded in death by her husband Emil Haverland, son; Larry Haverland, parents; Joe and Louise Jarolik, two brothers and two sisters.
Esther is survived by her son; Robert Haverland Sr., daughter, Linda Rance, daughter Sharon Trompler and husband Robert Trompler. Grandchildren; Robert Haverland, Jr, Tina Walden and husband Dustin, Anthony Haverland and wife Lindsey, Casey Rance, Chris Rance and wife Christy, Cory Rance and wife Nicole, and Ryan Trompler. Great Grandchildren; Tiffany Schneider, Bridget Rubac, Tim Haverland, Sara Collins, Christopher Rance and Caylee Rance. As well as, three Great-Great Grandchildren. Two Sisters, Mary Davis and Tillie Whatley and one brother Frankie Jarolik. Fur-babies include Mama Cat and Longtail.
A special Thank you to the Baylor Scott & White Hospice team; Patty, Jessica, Amy, Maggie, Bianca, Aaron and Cassandra for showing so much care and compassion. Enjoying the “multiple” recorded concerts and just taking the time to visit so Esther could remain home with her loved ones. We love Y’all!
Falcon Family Funeral Directors in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that any donations be made to Tiny Hooves Rescue and Petting Zoo.
Paid Obituary