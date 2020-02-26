Services for Annie Mae Smith Slider, 92, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Temple with C.E. Maze officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Mrs. Slider died Saturday, Feb. 22, at a Temple nursing home.
She was born Oct. 2, 1927, in Temple to Willis and Annie Bell Smith. She graduated from Dunbar High School in Temple. She attended Prairie View University on a basketball scholarship and majored in music. She was an active member of Mount Zion Baptist Church and served as church clerk. She also served as Temple Sub-District Youth Director for S.t John Regular Baptist District Association and sang in the choir. She married Raford Slider Jr. She worked for Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center, 1960-2004, in Temple at the information desk.
She was preceded in death by her husband; two sons, th Rev. Gary Slider and Baby Slider; a daughter, Gail Frances Slider; and a grandchild.
Survivors include a daughter, Glenda Faye Goard-Slider of Leavenworth, Kan.; two sisters, Louise Martin of San Antonio and Verna Mae Johnson of California; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.