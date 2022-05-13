Services for Jeffrie “Jeff” Sterling Lane, 54, of Round Rock will be noon Monday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Lane died Sunday, May 1, in Belton.
He was born Sept. 28, 1967, in Fort Hood to Jacqueline Mayes and John Lane. He graduated from Temple High School. He served in the U.S. Army.
Survivors include his wife, Melinda Yonker of Austin; seven daughters, Jaelianna Lane and Tranicia Lane, both of Austin, Jasmine Lane of San Antonio, Ebony Lane of Houston, Necole Lane of Clovis, N.M., Shanaye Ivory Lane of Killeen and Myesha Lemmons of Georgetown; two sons, Jeffrie Lane and Michael Lane, both of Temple; a stepdaughter, Madison Mendoza of Bastrop; his mother of Temple; a sister, Jacqueline Dee Dee Lane of Dallas; and two brothers, Brian K. Lane of Temple and Randall Lane of Waco.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.