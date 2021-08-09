ROSEBUD — Services for Wilma Marie Younts, 92, of Cyclone will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud with the Rev. Duane McCoy officiating.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Younts died Sunday, Aug. 8, at a Temple hospital.
She was born April 22, 1929, in Cyclone to Joseph Martin and Marie Bordovsky Bartek. She lived in the Cyclone area all of her life. She married Johnny Lee Younts. She attended school in Cyclone and Rogers. She worked at McCloskey General Hospital in Temple, and as a waitress at the Kyle Hotel and other cafes in Temple. She also worked at Wood Arts and Kopriva Cabinets in Temple. She was a member of East Highway Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.