Janita McMillan Taylor
Janita McMillan Taylor, age 91 of Holland, died Sunday, October 30, 2022 at a Harker Heights nursing facility. Funeral services will be held at 10:00am Monday, November 7, 2022 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home with Rev. Brent Boatwright officiating. Burial will follow at Reed’s Lake Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 3-5:00pm Sunday, November 6, 2022 at the funeral home.
Mrs. Taylor was born on March 16, 1931 in Heidenheimer, Texas to the late William Frank McMillan and Gladys Wallace McMillan. She graduated from Academy High School in 1948 and from Temple Nursing School in 1953. She was a nurse at Scott and White Medical Center for over 45 years. Janita was a member of Heights Baptist Church for over 50 years and recently was a member at First Baptist Church in Holland. She loved sewing, quilting, and gardening. She also loved playing dominos and cards. Janita was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Frank McMillan and his wife Freida, Jim McMillan and wife Dean, Donald McMillan and wife Kathy, and Larry McMillan and wife Patricia; and by a sister-in-law, Jorice McMillan.
Survivors include a daughter, Nita Bartek and husband Edward of Holland; a son, Kenneth Hayes and wife Lori of Splendora; five grandchildren, Mike Bartek, Deandra Bowling, Windy Hayes, Amanda Farris and husband Neil and Melonie Parker and husband Jeff; eight great grandchildren, Bryce Bowling, Laurel Farris, Ashton Farris, Macy Parker, Jayden Parker, Zahra Husseini, Lee Hickman and Victoria Hickman. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.
Memorials may be given in Mrs. Taylor’s name to the Reed’s Lake Cemetery Association, C/O Patty Mertz, 13075 Mills Lane, Holland, Texas 76534.
