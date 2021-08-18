Darrell Wayne Ford
Darrell Wayne Ford passed away at home on August 14th 2021 at the age of 61, after a long battle with cancer.
Darrell is survived by parents Celestine and Marvin Ford of Academy.
Darrell is lovingly remembered by longtime girlfriend Sandy Henderson of Holland, Step-daughter Jennifer and Husband Jason Linder of Holland, Granddaughter Bailey and Husband Austin Stone of Temple, Granddaughter Allison Emery and fiancé Michael Hess of Elgin, Grandson Devin Linder of Holland, and Brandi his beloved yellow lab.
Darrell was born in Temple TX November 30th 1959. He graduated from Academy High School, and has resided in Holland for the last 25 years. He worked as a carpenter and worked at Top Gun Taxidermy.
Darrell was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting on his multiple deer leases and fishing with his friends on the river. He was an active member of the Little River Catfish Association.
