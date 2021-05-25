ROSEBUD — Services for David Clark Tumlin, 56, of Rosebud will be 1 p.m. Sunday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud with the Rev. Nolan Marion officiating.
Mr. Tumlin died May 17 at his residence.
He was born May 30, 1964, in Houston to Louis Albert and Gloria Clark Tumlin. He graduated from Westbury High School in Houston. He married Terry Judkins on April 13, 1988. He was an electrical engineer.
Survivors include his wife of Rosebud; two sons, Tommy Elzy of Gainesville and Ojay Juarez of Fort Worth; two daughters, Kimberly Tumlin and Stacy Jones, both of Rosebud; a brother, Tim Tumlin of Big Spring; and a grandchild.
Visitation will be noon to 1 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.