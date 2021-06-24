Services for Helen L. Bessire, 97, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Waco Memorial Park.
Mrs. Bessire died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Temple.
She was born Dec. 10, 1922, in Willisville, Ill., to Lyman and Beulah McDonald. She graduated from Borger High School, and worked as a private secretary. She married Rex W. Bessire on Dec. 20, 1942. They were married for 62 years. She was ordained an elder of the Presbyterian Church in Waco. In Temple, she was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a son, Donald G. Bessire.
Survivors include a son, Terry W. Bessire; and a grandchild.
Memorials may be made to Grace Presbyterian Church in Temple.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.