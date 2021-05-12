BELTON — Services for Gerry George Giles Sr., 86, will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Dr. Draper Smith and Elder Will Warrington officiating.
Burial with military honors will be 2 p.m. Friday in Mission Burial Park South Cemetery in San Antonio.
Mr. Giles died Sunday, May 9.
He was born July 13, 1934, in San Antonio to William Hill and Mildred A. Weigand Giles. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and Vietnam War. He married Jane H. Giles on July 23, 1955.
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.