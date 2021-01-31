CAMERON — A Mass of Christian Burial for Dorothy Ann Mueck, 83, of Bartlett and formerly of Cameron will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Monica Catholic Church in Cameron with the Rev. Barry Cuba officiating.
Burial will be in Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Cemetery in Marak.
Mrs. Mueck died Friday, Jan. 29, in Bartlett.
She was born Aug. 3, 1937, in Marak to Frank Joe and Louise Mary Sustek Vansa. She was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church.
Survivors include her husband, Edwin Mueck of Cameron; a daughter, Diane Evans; two sons, Larry Kropp of Belton and John Kropp of Thorndale; two brothers, Eugene Stanly Vansa of Cameron and Billy Vansa of Temple; two sisters, Evely Bravenec of Seaton and Margie Summer of New Caney; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two step-grandchildren.
A rosary will be recited 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.