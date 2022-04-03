Services for Weldon G. Roberson, 93, of Leedale will be 2 p.m. Wednesday in Roberts Cemetery in Troy with the Rev. Michael Jordan officiating.
Mr. Roberson died Thursday, March 31.
He was born Sept. 7, 1928, in Duffau to Robert Clifton “Cliff’ and Leola Estelle Berry Roberson. He grew up in Pendleton, going to primary school there and then high school in Troy, graduating in 1946. He married Doris Randolph in 1949 in Troy. Weldon was a farmer and ran the cotton gin in Leedale for many years. He later worked for the Bell County Road and Bridge Department and the city of Temple for numerous years until his retirement in 1993.
He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Jill Ann Roberson.
Survivors include his wife, Doris Roberson of Leedale; a daughter, Nancy Gayle Jones of Holland; a son, Gary Roberson of San Antonio; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.