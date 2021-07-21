ROCKDALE — Services for Charlesetta Mayberry, 70, of Rockdale will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Mrs. Mayberry died Saturday, July 17, in Rockdale.
She was born July 15, 1951, in Cameron to Vernell Wilcox and Jimmie Norwood. She graduated from Rockdale High School in 1970. She attended Baylor University in Waco and received a business management certificate. She married Cassie B. Mayberry in 1971. She worked in food services for a nursing facility in Baytown. She moved back to Rockdale in 1989 and worked at the Arboretum, where she served as a head supervisor of the kitchen. She was a member of Salter Chapel A.M.E. in Minerva and Allen Chapel A.M.E. in Rockdale.
Survivors include two sons, Michael Mayberry of Cameron and David Mayberry of Rockdale; her stepfather, Robert Pankey Sr. of Cameron; five sisters, Dorothy Slaughter, Marcella McMeans, Carol Lang, Tammie Jefferson and Pamela Zachary; five brothers, Charles Heights, James E. Wilcox, Larry Wilcox, Samuel Wilcox and Robert Pankey; and several grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.