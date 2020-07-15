No services are planned for Raymond “Ray” Rivera Machuca Sr., 57, of Temple.
Mr. Machuca died Friday, July 10, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Nov. 30, 1962, in Temple to Manuel and Francisca Machuca. He attended Temple High School. He married Karen Revels on June 8, 1996. He was a plumber.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; two sons, Raymond Machuca Jr. of Austin and Eric Machuca of Temple; two daughters, Amanda Vito of Hammond, La., and Jeanna Machuca of Temple; three brothers, Manuel Machuca Jr. of Hot Springs Village, Ark., and Jody Machuca and Miguel Machuca, both of Temple; two sisters, Maria Trevino of Temple and Gloria Martinez of Rogers; and seven grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Thursday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.