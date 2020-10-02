ROCKDALE — Services for Carl Edward Hughes, 65, of Rockdale will be 1 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church in Rockdale with the Rev. David Wilman officiating.
Mr. Hughes died Friday, Sept. 11, in Rockdale.
He was born Dec. 30, 1954, to Edward Wayne and Mabel Magdeline Clatterbuck Hughes in Hagerstown, Md. He graduated from North High School in Hagerstown. He attended Capital College in Laurel, Md., and graduated summa cum laude in 1991 with a degree in electrical engineering. He worked for Alcoa for 41years, starting at the Eastalco plant in Frederick, Md., in 1977. In 2006, he moved to the Rockdale site and worked there through the end of 2008. He then worked for Alcoa corporate, traveling to many plants in the U.S. and overseas until transferring to Point Comfort Operations, retiring from Point Comfort in 2017. In 2018 he began working for D.E.E.P. as a consulting engineer. He married Ramona Butala on Jan. 13, 2011, in Rockdale. He was a member of the Rockdale Matinee Musical Club, active in Milam Community Theater and the Kay Theatre. In Maryland he was active in Glade United Church of Christ, a volunteer with the Alzheimer’s Association, and was captain of the fire/rescue in Hagerstown.
Survivors include his wife, Ramona Butala of Rockdale; three daughters, Jennifer Allen and Beth Hughes-Ross, both of Daniels, W.Va., and Rebecca Neely of Hedgesville, W.Va.; a stepson, Bipin Butala of Bloomington, Minn.; 9 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Austin Pets Alive! (for cats) to austinpetsalive.org or by mail at 1156 W. Cesar Chavez, Austin, TX 78703.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.