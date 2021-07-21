Services for Curtice Howard Brennan Sr., 80, of Belton will be noon Friday in Temple Garden of Memories.
Mr. Brennan died Thursday, July 15, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Jan. 8, 1941, to Harry and Harriett Walker in Flint, Mich.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Glenna Brennan.
Survivors include his wife, Sompun Oy Brennan; three sons, John Brennan, Curtice Brennan Jr. and Andrew Brennan; a brother, John Brennan; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home of Belton is in charge of arrangements.