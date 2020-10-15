John Fredrick Wucherphennig, 83, of Belton died Thursday, Aug. 6, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 3, 1936.
If you know anyone related to Mr. Wucherphennig please contact Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
