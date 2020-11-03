BELTON — Services for Sandra Kay Self, 63, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Thursday in Moffat Cemetery in Moody.
She died Thursday, Oct. 29.
She was born Oct. 17, 1957, in Sweetwater to Darvin Maurice and Frieda Lee Self. She graduated from Sweetwater High School and Austin Community College. She worked for Texas Instruments and IBM.
Survivors include a son, John Self; two brothers, Kenneth Self and Mark Self, both of Belton; and two sisters, Carol Hyde of Ballston Spa, N.Y., and Patti Self of Pflugerville.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.