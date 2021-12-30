Services for Lucio Angel Loa, 41, of Houston will be 4 p.m. Today at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Loa died Monday, Dec. 13, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 24, 1980, in Temple to Manuel Angel Lugo and Viola Loa. He was raised in Tempe and graduated from Temple High School in 1999. He moved to Houston and worked as a barber.
Survivors include his mother; two daughters, Erielle Loa of North Carolina and Kiara Loa of Houston; two sons, Angel Loa of North Carolina and Joey Loa of Houston; and two sisters, Stephanie Leesing of Virginia and Jacqueline Hernandez of Houston.
Visitation will be 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.