Edward G.
“Eddie” Lester
Edward G. “Eddie” Lester, age 97, of Temple, passed away December 22, 2020 at his residence. He was with his Children. Graveside services will be Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple, Texas.
Edward was born on July 31st, 1923 in Carey, Texas to Lewis Henry and Edna Dodson Lester. He grew up in Memphis, Texas and graduated from Memphis High School. As a senior, he was class president, Valedictorian, and a member of the Memphis Cyclone football team and Cyclone Boxing team. He was the only male student who participated in typing and shorthand state competition.
Following graduation from high school, he moved to Amarillo, Texas and enlisted in the Army National Guard. In 1944 he enlisted in the Navy and was assigned to the Seabees where he became a Yeoman Third Class. He served in Guadalcanal and New Caledonia. He often claimed that one of his proudest achievements was receiving “Fastest Typist in the Pacific” trophy.
After discharge from the service he attended West Texas State at Canyon, Texas and later attended Amarillo Court Reporting School. He met Betty Jo Martin who became his roller skating partner at the Amarillo Skating Rink. They married April 15, 1950 in Clovis, New Mexico and were together for 64 years.
In 1945 Eddie was employed at the Veterans Administration Hospital as ward clerk. He was eventually promoted to the position of Assistant Chief of Medical Administration Service and transferred to the Veterans Administration Hospital in Kerrville, Texas in 1963. In 1969 he transferred to the Veterans Administration Hospital in Temple, Texas where he retired in 1986. Mr. Lester was extremely proud of the Veterans Administration and his service to veterans.
Mr. Lester was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ. His last membership was with Western Hills Church of Christ in Temple, Texas where he faithfully attended for 51 years. He held a steadfast belief in the Lord and lived his entire life as a Christian.
He enjoyed life. The things he loved the most were his wife, children, grandchildren, old cars, and tinkering on old lawnmowers. He lived life with no regrets and encouraged everyone he met to do the same.
Eddie was preceded in death by his brother L.A. Lester, his father Lewis Henry Lester, his mother Edna Dodson Lester, and his wife Betty Jo Martin Lester.
Survivors include his son Edward Glendale “Glen” Lester of Temple, daughter Dawn Ramsay and husband Paul Ramsay of Temple, daughter April Waid of Temple, three grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
“And though he be but little, he is fierce”
To share a memory or sign Eddie’s guestbook visit www.scanioharperfuneralhome.com
Paid Obituary