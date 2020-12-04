Daxxon Walter Derton
Daxxon Walter Derton, 26, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, December 5 at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 N Robinson Dr., Waco. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service, starting at 9 a.m.
Daxx was born October 17, 1994 to Dennis Derton and Laurie King in Austin, Texas. He attended school in Hutto, class of 2013. Daxx served in the US Navy for 5 years before attending TSTC for facilities management. He currently made the Chancellor’s list. He loved music, video games and going hunting. His greatest joy was his son, Levi, whom he was raising on his own. He enjoyed every moment spent with him.
Daxx is survived by his son, Levi Allan Derton; parents, Laurie and Steven Hill; father and step-mother, Dennis and Robin Derton; brother, Christopher Derton; sisters, Karina Hill, Kassie Hill, Meghan Hill, Cindy Wilson; maternal grandparents, Allan and Roberta King; step-grandmother, Doris Vinson; aunt and uncle, Lisa and Greg Wright; along with several aunts, uncles, cousins, and nephews.
Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
Paid Obituary