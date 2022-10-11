Services for Belinda Faye Netter Young, 54, of Killeen will be 11 a.m. Friday at the Kingdom Church in Killeen.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Services for Belinda Faye Netter Young, 54, of Killeen will be 11 a.m. Friday at the Kingdom Church in Killeen.
The body was donated to science, and eventually will be cremated.
Mrs. Young died Friday, Oct. 8, at her residence.
She was born Aug. 16, 1968, to Robert Lee Netter and Rosie B. Cunningham in Shreveport, La. She grew up in a military family, living in Korea, Hawaii, Germany, Paris and Alaska. She graduated from Jordan High School in Georgia. She was a nurse.
Survivors include her husband, Frederick Young; two daughters, Kiara Shelwood and Nivea Shelwood; her mother; a brother, Robert Lee Netter Jr.; and two sisters, Beverly Pruitt and Shirley Cunningham.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center of Temple is in charge of arrangements.