BELTON — Services for Betty J. Wilson, 91, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Friday in North Belton Cemetery.
Mrs. Wilson died Monday, July 20, a local care facility.
She was born Oct. 20, 1928, in Houston to Emmett and Mary McCann. She graduated from Bellaire High School, received a bachelor of education from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, received her master of education from Baylor University and also received her child development endorsement from Texas Woman’s University. She taught home economics at Van Alstyne and Round Rock High School, and home economics and child development at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, the American Diabetes Association, the American Heart Association, Mended Hearts, Retired Teachers, American Association of University Women and the American Legion.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph E. Wilson; and a great-grandchild.
Survivors include two daughters, Betty Jo Watson and Margaret Reynolds; a sister, Judy Bates; a brother, Joseph Wilson Jr.; 15 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association and to the American Diabetes Association.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.