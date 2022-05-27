BELTON — Services for Gary M. “Mike” Worley, 64, of Temple will be held 1 p.m. today at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Worley died Monday, May 23 at a Temple hospital.
He was born June 1, 1957, in Temple to R.D. Worley and Jesse Oletha Dennis Worley. He graduated from Temple High School in 1975. He worked as an electrician for 33 years and he was a member of the Local Union 72 Waco Chapter.
He was preceded in death by two wives, Connie and Linda.
Survivors include a stepson, James Shafer; and a sister, Beckey Worley.
Visitation will be at noon today at the funeral home.