BELTON — Services for Roy Lynn Rhymes, 48, of Belton will be 3 p.m. Friday in Davilla Cemetery in Temple with the Rev. H.K. Ballard officiating.
Mr. Rhymes died Tuesday, May 26.
He was born Sept. 5, 1971, in Austin to Margie and Jasper Rhymes. He was a truck driver.
Survivors include a son, Roy Rhymes Jr. of Waco; three daughters, Mandy Rhymes of Gatesville, Rebecca Rhymes of Austin and Autumn Rhymes of Fort Worth; a brother, Troy Rhymes of Gatesville; a sister, Brenda Boyd of Austin; and a grandchild.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton is in charge of arrangements.