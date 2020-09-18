CAMERON — Services for Mary Ellen Rivera, 45, of Cameron will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Hernandez Cemetery in Cameron.
Ms. Rivera died Wednesday, Sept. 16, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Dec. 9, 1974, in Cameron to Paul and Mary Ann Jaramillo Lara. She was a home health care worker.
Survivors include her husband, Cesar Rivera of Killeen; two daughters, Maritza Rivera and Makayla Rivera, both of Cameron; and two brothers, Paul J. Lara of Temple and Raymond Lara of Cameron.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.