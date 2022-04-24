Services for Regina Kay McQueen, 82, of Temple are pending with Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. McQueen died Saturday, April 23, at a local care center.
Updated: April 24, 2022 @ 4:45 am
