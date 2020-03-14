BRYAN — Services for Drummond Edge, 97, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Tuesday in Bryan City Cemetery with the Rev. Doug Dickey officiating.
Mr. Edge died Thursday, March 12, at a Temple care facility.
He was born April 7, 1922, in the Tabor community in Brazos County to George Pickett and Viola May Harris Edge. He graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He received a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from Stephen F. Austin State Teachers College. He was a teacher in East Texas schools and in Bryan. He later was a rancher in Madison County.
Survivors include several nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Texas (TXALZ.org), 7719 Wood Hollow Drive Suite 157, Austin, TX 78731-1626; or any charity.
Hillier Funeral Home in Bryan is in charge of arrangements.