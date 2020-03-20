CAMERON — Martha Morin Coey, 68, of Rogers died Friday, March 20, at her residence.
Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday in Holland Cemetery with the Rev. Billy Crow officiating.
Mrs. Coey was born Sept. 5, 1951.
Survivors include two sons, Brian Malina and Rusty Malina, both of Rogers; a daughter, Tammy Vaughn of Moody; her father, James Abbott; three brothers, Robert Abbott and John Abbott, both of Rogers, and James Abbott of Davila; 12 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.