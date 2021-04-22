Services for Thomas Addison “Tom” Buckner III, 86, of Temple will be 4 p.m. May 1 at Canyon Creek Baptist Church in Temple
Mr. Buckner died Friday, April 9, at a local hospital.
He was born May 15, 1934, in San Marcos to Virginia Anderson and Thomas Addision Buckner Jr. He received a bachelor’s degree from Southwest Texas State in San Marcos, and a master’s degree and a doctorate from the University of Texas at Austin. He married Helen Jones on Sept. 8, 1956. He served in the Air Force, and was active in the Texas Air National Guard and U.S. Air Force Reserve, retiring as a lieutenant colonel in 1984. He was named the Reserve’s Outstanding Public Affairs Officer (worldwide) in 1975, and received the Meritorious Service Medal. He retired as the head of the journalism department at McLennan Community College in Waco.
Survivors include a son, William “Bill” Buckner of Temple; a daughter, Bonnie Bumpus of Belton; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideons International.
Visitation will begin at 2:45 p.m. May 1 at the church.