Judy Marie Cervenka Gottschalk, following the diagnosis of a glioblastoma cancer was often heard to say, “OK God, so I have this cancer. What do you want me to do with it”? Whether she ever realized it or not, she showed those of us who knew her well how to accept a heavy cross with a positive attitude, courage, and quiet dignity. She never complained about the disease that was wrecking and weakening her body or claiming her cognitive abilities. What she did was to show her family and friends how to live a life of strong faith and to pick up our own heavy crosses without complaint and walk side by side with Jesus in total faith that all will be well.
Judy was an avid reader and loved to travel. Judy once remarked, ‘I never thought this little country girl from Granger, Texas would have her eyes opened to the wonders of the world through travels. She walked in the footsteps of Jesus in the Holy Land, saw the shrines of Our Lady of Fatima and Lourdes. She stood in front of the Eiffel Tower, and walked the halls of cathedrals and palaces throughout Europe, attended a Russian ballet in St Petersburg, and watched a beautiful Hawaiian sunset while enjoying the mystique and romance of a Hawaiian Luau.
From the majestic Rockies to the awesome crashing waves of the Pacific shores to the historic birthplaces of our nation and the quaint villages of New England, Judy’s dreams from hundreds of read books came true. The most important trips though were family trips hiking mountain trails and building sandcastles on the beach with her children and grandchildren. Family ties and friendships made along the pathways of life’s journey was always her most cherished blessing.
Judy Marie Cervenka Gottschalk was born on July 17, 1949, to Frank Andrew Cervenka and Elizabeth Nemec Cervenka. Her early years were spent on the family farm in Granger, Texas, Judy attended St. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church and the Catholic school in Granger where many deep-seated life-long friendships were formed.
After graduation from Granger High School, she attended Temple College where she met her husband, Clyde. Judy and Clyde married on September 7, 1968 and moved to San Marcos to attend Southwest Texas State University. Following graduation in 1970, Judy began a long teaching career which spanned over 40 years. Judy taught at many educational levels including middle school in Arlington, TX, preschool at McGowan Stevens in Temple, Temple High School, and Holy Trinity Catholic High School in Temple.
In addition to her public and private school career Judy, in 2004, began working with the adult education program at Temple College in which she taught skills to help students further their careers or prepare them for college level programs. Helping students become successful was a passion throughout her career.
Judy and her husband Clyde were married 52 years. They have two sons, Mark Gottschalk and his wife, Magen of Pflugerville, Texas and Brian Gottschalk and his wife, Jennifer of New Braunfels, Texas. Judy and Clyde are blessed with four grandchildren: Zachary, age 14; Ainsley, age 12; Avery, age 11, and Grayson, age 7.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Carolyn Borst. Survivors also include a sister, Janice Cervenka-Williams and her husband, Cullen of Georgetown and a brother, Kenny Cervenka and his wife, Donna of Granger.
She belonged to several organizations including St. Luke’s Women’s Society, Lambda Chapter-Delta Kappa Gamma, and Bell County Retired School Employees Association.
Judy was known as Daughter, Sister, Wife, Mother, Teacher, but Gigi is the title of which she was proudest.
Memorials may be made to St. Luke Catholic Church Building Fund, Temple Public Library or to St. Vincent DePaul of Greater Temple, Inc – Homeless Program.
A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM Friday Feb. 5, 2021 at St. Luke Catholic Church. Inurnment will be at St. Luke Columbarium.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.