CAMERON — Services for Charles Lee Obermiller, 84, of Bryant Station will be 2 p.m. Friday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Hope Lutheran Memorial Park in Buckholts.
Mr. Obermiller died Saturday, Feb. 20, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 23, 1936, in Buckholts to Lawrence Herman and Annie Lou McAnulty Obermiller. He worked as a petroleum engineer. He married Nellie Jo McNeil.
He was preceded in death by his wife in 2020.
Survivors include a son, Charles Obermiller of Hutto; a daughter, Raye Newmeyer of Helena, Mont.; and six grandchildren
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.