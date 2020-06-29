Services for Paul G. Willson, 98, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. David Ray officiating.
Burial with military honors will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Willson died Wednesday, June 24, at a local care center.
He was born June 6, 1922, in the McDowell community to Paul Jones and Minnie Kegley Willson. He graduated from Holland High School. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. He married Margaret Sandlin on March 1, 1946. He worked for Lone Star Gas Co. and Phillips Petroleum in McGregor. He also was a self-employed carpenter. He was a member of Troy United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include a daughter, Paula Kay Willson Thrift of Temple; two sisters, Tiny York and Elaine Lungwitz, both of Houston; a grandchild; and two great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Troy United Methodist Church attn. mission trips, P.O. Box 9, Troy, TX 76579; or to the City of Temple Animal Services Dept, 620 Mama Dog Circle, Temple, TX 76504.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.